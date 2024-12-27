Star forward Auston Matthews is likely to miss Toronto's next two games as he continues to battle an upper-body injury, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube told reporters Friday.

He did not participate in Friday's skate as the Leafs returned from the holiday break, and Berube definitively said he would not play later in the day. He added he'll likely remain out Saturday as well. They will play the Red Wings in Detroit Friday night and return home to play the Washington Capitals Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

Matthews has missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury, the same ailment that forced him to miss time last month and sent him to Germany for treatment. He missed nine games between Nov. 3 and Nov. 30.

The 27-year-old last played a week ago against the Buffalo Sabres, but missed Saturday's game against the New York Islanders and Monday's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets.

Matthews has 11 goals and 23 points in 24 games this season after recording a career-best 69 goals and 107 points in 81 games the season before.

Tanev a GTD vs. Red Wings

Defenceman Chris Tanev is a game-time decision Friday night in Detroit, Berube said, describing Tanev as "feeling pretty good."

The veteran blueliner missed Monday's contest against the Jets with a lower-body injury. Berube said Tanev sustained the injury against the Islanders last Saturday.

The 35-year-old has one goal and 10 points in 34 games with the Leafs this season, his first in Toronto after signing a six-year, $27 million contract this past summer.