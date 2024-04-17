Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews, and brothers Jack and Quinn Hughes headlines the list of NHL team nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The award is presented to the play who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contributions in his communities.

The @NHL announced the 32 team nominees for the 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. #NHLAwards



Details: https://t.co/086OU7wvGz pic.twitter.com/1i4UaRqpid — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 17, 2024

For the first time, former winners of the King Clancy Trophy, NHL Foundation Player Award, and commissioner Gary Bettman will form a committee to decide the recipient of this year's award.

The winner will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity of their choice and make his NHL club eligible to receive a grant up to $20,000 for a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

Full list of King Clancy Trophy nominees:

Anaheim Ducks: Cam Fowler

Arizona Coyotes: Nick Bjugstad

Boston Bruins: Linus Ullmark

Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch

Calgary Flames: Andrew Mangiapane

Carolina Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy

Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar

Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski

Dallas Stars: Jake Oettinger

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin

Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov

Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala

Minnesota Wild: Marc-Andre Fleury

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Roman Josi

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes

New York Islanders: Anders Lee

New York Rangers: Jacob Trouba

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk

Philadelphia Flyers: Scott Laughton

Pittsburgh Penguins: Bryan Rust

San Jose Sharks: Luke Kunin

Seattle Kraken: Jaden Schwartz

St. Louis Blues: Brayden Schenn

Tampa Bay Lightning: Nicholas Paul

Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews

Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes

Vegas Golden Knights; Jack Eichel

Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson

Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey