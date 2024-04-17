Matthews, Hughes brothers among nominees for King Clancy Trophy
Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews, and brothers Jack and Quinn Hughes headlines the list of NHL team nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.
The award is presented to the play who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contributions in his communities.
For the first time, former winners of the King Clancy Trophy, NHL Foundation Player Award, and commissioner Gary Bettman will form a committee to decide the recipient of this year's award.
The winner will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity of their choice and make his NHL club eligible to receive a grant up to $20,000 for a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.
Full list of King Clancy Trophy nominees:
Anaheim Ducks: Cam Fowler
Arizona Coyotes: Nick Bjugstad
Boston Bruins: Linus Ullmark
Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch
Calgary Flames: Andrew Mangiapane
Carolina Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin
Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy
Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar
Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski
Dallas Stars: Jake Oettinger
Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin
Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse
Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov
Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala
Minnesota Wild: Marc-Andre Fleury
Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki
Nashville Predators: Roman Josi
New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes
New York Islanders: Anders Lee
New York Rangers: Jacob Trouba
Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk
Philadelphia Flyers: Scott Laughton
Pittsburgh Penguins: Bryan Rust
San Jose Sharks: Luke Kunin
Seattle Kraken: Jaden Schwartz
St. Louis Blues: Brayden Schenn
Tampa Bay Lightning: Nicholas Paul
Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews
Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes
Vegas Golden Knights; Jack Eichel
Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson
Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey