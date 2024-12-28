Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews skated in a grey extras jersey on Saturday ahead of their game against the Washington Capitals, but will miss a fourth straight game with his injury.

Head coach Craig Berube told reporters on Saturday that Matthews is "making really good progress" and "feeling a lot better," but there is still no timetable for his return to the lineup.

Matthews has missed the previous three games with an upper-body injury, the same ailment that forced him to miss time last month and sent him to Germany for treatment. He missed nine games between Nov. 3 and Nov. 30.

The 27-year-old last played a week ago against the Buffalo Sabres, but missed two games before the Christmas Break, along with Friday's win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Matthews has 11 goals and 23 points in 24 games this season after recording a career-best 69 goals and 107 points in 81 games the season before.