Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews met with Team USA general manager Bill Guerin on Wednesday as he remains set to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off, barring a setback, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Guerin's Minnesota Wild are in Toronto to face Matthews and the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. LeBrun notes that Guerin also met with Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving during the morning skates for the two teams.

Matthews has 20 goals and 38 points in 35 games this season while missing time due to an upper-body injury that sidelined him for three weeks in November and a stretch of games in late December as well.

The 27-year-old has nine goals and 15 points in 11 games this month since returning from the latest absence.

Matthews is set to dawn the stars and stripes for the first time since the 2016 World Hockey Championship at next month's tournament.

The 4 Nations Face-Off with Canada facing Sweden on Feb. 12, with Team USA playing their opening game on Feb. 13 against Finland.