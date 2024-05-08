Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, and Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon have been chosen as finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award, the NHL announced Wednesday.

The award is given annually to the player deemed to be most outstanding as voted on by the NHLPA.

Matthews, 26, scored a league-best 69 goals in 2023-24, the most of any player in a season since 1996, taking home the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy in the process.

The eight-year veteran is also up for the Selke Trophy, Lady Byng Trophy, King Clancy Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy, an award he won for the 2021-22 campaign.

Kucherov, 30, led the NHL with 144 points to earn the Art Ross Trophy, registering 44 goals and 100 assists.

MacKinnon, 28, finished second overall in points with 140 (51 goals, 89 assists), topping his previous career-high from last season by 29 points.

Both MacKinnon were named Hart Trophy finalists as well, in addition to Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid. McDavid took home the Ted Lindsay last season.

This year's award winners will be revealed on June 27.