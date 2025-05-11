Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews was absent during the team's morning skate but the team says he will play in Game 4 against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Matthews, 27, skated 24:35 during the team's 5-4 overtime loss in Game 3, recording two assists and three shots.

The 6-foot-3 centre has yet to record a goal on 11 shots during the Maple Leafs' second-round series versus the Panthers and has two goals and 10 points in nine playoff games.

David Kampf took Matthews' spot on the team's top line between Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner as a placeholder.

Kampf, 30, has yet to play in the playoffs this season after recording five goals and 13 points in 59 regular-season games.

Joseph Woll is expected to start for the third straight game while Matt Murray will back up after he missed Friday's Game 3 due to an illness.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during their morning skate:

The Maple Leafs hold a 2-1 series lead over the Panthers heading into Game 4 with the series shifting back to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Game 5 on Wednesday.