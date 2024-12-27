Star forward Auston Matthews was not participating as the Toronto Maple Leafs skated Friday morning ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Red Wings, reports David Alter of The Hockey News.

Matthews has missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury, the same ailment that forced him to miss time last month and sent him to Germany for treatment. He missed nine games between Nov. 3 and Nov. 30.

The 27-year-old last played a week ago against the Buffalo Sabres, but missed Saturday's game against the New York Islanders and Monday's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets.

Matthews has 11 goals and 23 points in 24 games this season after recording a career-best 69 goals and 107 points in 81 games the season before.

After their game in Detroit Friday night, Toronto will be back in action at home on Saturday against the Washington Capitals.