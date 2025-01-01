Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews participated in practice on Wednesday wearing a grey extras jersey, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

The 27-year-old was placed on IR on Tuesday retroactive to Dec. 20 as he continues to battle an upper-body injury.

A team spokesperson said after Matthews was placed on IR that he has not experienced any setbacks.

"He skated [Monday] and had a good skate," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said in an availability before Toronto's 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday. "I was glad he was out there. It was good to see him out there with us in practice.

"Really, we'll go from there and see how he is progressing tomorrow and see if he's out there practising again."

Matthews has missed the previous five games with an upper-body injury, the same ailment that forced him to miss time in November and sent him to Germany for treatment. He missed nine games between Nov. 3 and Nov. 30.

Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson also participated in practice on Wednesday after missing Tuesday's game with an illness.

Toronto returns to action against the Islanders on Thursday for the back end of a home-and-home series. The veteran has a goal and 13 points in 37 games this season, his first with the Maple Leafs.