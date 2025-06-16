Forwards Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk, along with defencemen Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy were named as the first six players of the U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team on Monday.

The remainder of the U.S. roster is expected to be announced by early January 2026. The men’s Olympic hockey tournament begins Feb. 11, 2026, in Milan, Italy, with the gold-medal game concluding play on Feb. 22.

“We’ve seen the unprecedented success of our U.S. teams on the international stage this past season and we need to keep our foot on the gas,” general manager Bill Guerin said. “We haven’t won an Olympic gold in men’s hockey since 1980 and we’re out to change that.

“The players we’ve named today represent excellence. They’re committed to the mission in front of us and excited about the opportunity to represent our country in the Olympics.”

