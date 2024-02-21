Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews netted his league-leading 50th goal of the season against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.

The NHL's goal leader on the season beat Arizona netminder Karel Vejmelka down low with a wrist shot in the opening period as the Leafs took a 2-0 lead.

50 goals for AM34! 🍁



Auston Matthews (@AM34) is the fastest U.S.-born player in NHL history to hit 50 goals in a season reaching the mark in just 54 games! pic.twitter.com/TULsIU7dz2 — NHL (@NHL) February 22, 2024

It is the second time in his career that the California-born, Arizona-raised 26-year-old has reached the 50-goal plateau, dating back to his Hart Memorial Trophy-winning 2021-22 season when he finished with 60 goals and 106 points.



One of the most dominant scoring threats since he entered the league in 2016 by scoring 40 in his rookie season, Matthews continues to climb the Maple Leafs' all-time scoring list. He now sits 71 goals behind Mats Sundin for the lead in that category and 371 points behind the Hall of Famer for the franchise lead in points.



Matthews is looking to become just the second player to win the Rocket Richard trophy as the NHL's leading scorer three times since the award was introduced in 1999. Washington Capitals sniper Alex Ovechkin – a nine-time winner – is currently alone in that category, having last won the honour during the 2019-20 campaign.