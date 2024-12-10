NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Auston Matthews scored with 2:09 left in overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Matthews outskated Devils' defenceman Brett Pesce, grabbing a loose puck near centre ice in for a breakaway, and beat New Jersey's Jacob Markstrom on the glove side for his ninth goal of the season.

Pontus Holmberg scored short-handed for Toronto at 10:42 of the third period to tie the game 1-1.

Ondrej Palat gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 7:16 of the second, scoring off an assist from Jesper Bratt. It was Palat's first goal since Nov. 12, against Florida, a span of 11 games.

Bratt has 10 points — three goals and seven assists — in New Jersey's last six games.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 37 shots for the Maple Leafs. Markstrom had 11 saves.

TAKEAWAYS

Toronto entered the game 14th in the NHL in shots on goal, averaging 29.1. The Leafs had their lowest shot total of the season with 12.

New Jersey has the top power-play unit in the NHL, but failed to score on four chances. The Devils are 0-for-9 on the power play in their last three games.

KEY MOMENT

The Devils outshot Toronto 15-1 in the first period, including two shots while short-handed, but failed to score.

KEY STAT

Toronto forward Mitch Marner had his road point streak of eight games (four goals, nine assists) stopped. It was the second-longest active run behind Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman (three goals, 10 assists in 10 games). Marner’s 14-game road point streak last season is the Maple Leafs' record.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Devils: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

