Auston Matthews' status is once again in doubt for Thursday's must-win Game 6 against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs star skated with injured forward Bobby McMann on Thursday morning, well ahead of the main session. He did not return to the ice for the team skate.

The signs appear to be pointing towards the 26-year-old centre missing a second straight game since being pulled from the team's Game 4 loss due to illness.

Matthews skated Wednesday with members of the team's skills staff, with TSN's Mark Masters reporting he spent roughly 30 minutes on the ice.

"No update otherwise," head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters when asked about Matthews being back on the ice.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported Tuesday that Matthews is believed to be dealing with an injury in addition to the illness confirmed by the Maple Leafs. Keefe said prior to Game 5 that Matthews was doing everything he could to play, but the decision would ultimately fall into the hands of the team doctors.

Matthews has a goal and three points in the playoffs after scoring 69 goals to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in the regular season.

After keeping their season alive with a 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins Tuesday, the Maple Leafs are looking for their first home win since Game 2 of the first round last year on Thursday.