Auston Matthews fired home a power play goal to open the scoring as the Toronto Maple Leafs lead the Ottawa Senators 1-0 after the first period of Game 6 of their first-round series.

The Maple Leafs lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can advance to the second round with a victory.

Matthews beat Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark from the point on the man advantage at 18:50, his second goal of the series.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was in the box for the opening marker, he was given an interference penalty at the 18:01 mark of the first period.

Maple Leafs forward John Tavares took the first penalty of the game when he was assessed a high-sticking penalty at the 7:48 mark of the frame.

The Leafs were able to kill off the man advantage and immediately turned the momentum into a scoring chance that led to forward Max Pacioretty firing a puck off the post.

Tim Stützle also had a chance late in the period for the Senators, but was not able to convert on a 2-1.

Anthony Stolarz made three saves in the first period for the Leafs.

Ullmark turned away six of seven shots for the Senators.

The Senators are trying to win their third consecutive elimination game after the Leafs jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in the Battle of Ontario.