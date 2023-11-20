NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar, Toronto Maple Leafs right-wing William Nylander and Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Makar led the league with seven assists and eight points in three games. He ended the week with back-to-back three assist games in an 8-2 win over Anaheim on Wednesday and a 6-3 victory over Dallas on Saturday.

The 25-year-old entered a game at Nashville on Monday second in scoring among defenceman with 24 points, trailing only Vancouver's Quinn Hughes (28).

Nylander had two goals and three assists over two games in his home country of Sweden as the Maple Leafs won both their games as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series.

The Leafs winger had a goal and two assists in a 3-2 win over Detroit on Friday in Stockholm, and followed with the overtime winner and an assist in a 4-3 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Nylander, 27, is on a 17-game point streak — a franchise best to start a season — and finished the week at 27 points, one off the league lead shared by Hughes and Canucks teammates Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller.

Crosby led the league with five goals and added two assists over four games.

His week was highlighted by his 13th career hat trick and 38th career four-point performance in a 5-3 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Penguins captain has 562 career goals, including 12 this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.