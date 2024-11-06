Colorado Avalanche superstar defenceman Cale Makar missed most of the third period of Tuesday's win against the visiting Seattle Kraken with head coach Jared Bednar telling the media after the game that he "tweaked something."

Makar suffered the apparent injury late in the second period and was able to play a couple shifts in the third period, but eventually left for the dressing room and did not return.

The 26-year-old picked up two assists before leaving as the Avs defeated the Kraken 6-3 to improve to 5-7 on the young season.

Makar is putting together another strong campaign, recording five goals and 16 assists over 12 games in his sixth year with Colorado.

The Calgary native, who won the Norris and Conn Smythe trophies and the Stanley Cup in 2022, is projected to be Canada's No. 1 defenceman for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.