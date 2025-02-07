CALGARY - Colorado defenceman Cale Makar scored his 20th goal of the season Thursday to add his name onto lists that include some the NHL's all-time greats.

Makar also had an assist while Martin Necas had two goals and an assist in leading the Avalanche to a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Nathan MacKinnon chipped in three assists in Colorado's three-goal second period.

Makar became the eighth defenceman in league history to record three or more 20-goal campaigns in his first six seasons, joining Paul Coffey (five), Denis Potvin (five), Ray Bourque (four), Bobby Orr (four), Steve Duchesne, Phil Housley, and Reed Larson.

"I don't know if those will really hit me until I'm done playing,” said Makar. "It's just a testament to the guys I've been playing with, guys that give me good passes and you try to put yourself in good positions to score."

The 26-year-old is also the first blue-liner since Brian Leetch (1993-94) to post three 20-goal seasons before his 27th birthday.

In his sixth NHL season, his 1.07 points-per-game over his career ranks third on the all-time list behind Orr (1.39) and Coffey (1.09).

"When you look at those names and those are the guys that I grew up watching, and they were my idols of the game and the stars of the game back then, and now, to be coaching a guy that's doing all those same things and hitting all those lists that they're on and surpassing them on some nights, I think it's pretty special,” said Colorado coach Jared Bednar. “He's going to be one of the best all time when it's all said and done."

Makar's 20th goal was the first NHL goal he scored in his hometown of Calgary.

“It's cool,” said Makar. “I have a lot of family here.”

Makar leads all defencemen with 60 points on the season, one more than Vancouver's Quinn Hughes.

“He does everything for us, right? And does everything well,” said Bednar. “What he does on the offensive side of things gets all the credit because of his talent and ability, and what he does on that side, it's remarkable, but for most nights, he's also a real solid defender and I don't think he gets talked about enough."

Necas, an opponent of Makar's up until two weeks ago when he was acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Mikko Rantanen, is happy to have him on his side now.

"He was always really special and you see him on the ice every time and now being on the ice with him, it's unbelievable," said Necas.

With eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games since joining the club, Necas in his short time with the club has also impressed Makar.

"He's going to be a star. You can see. He thinks the game well, skates fast,” said Makar. “Tough to lose Mikko, but at the same time I think we got a gem of a guy. Hopefully he keeps developing and learning with this group."

Nathan MacKinnon played alongside Necas on a line that also featured Arturi Lehkonen.

"Just great players all around," said Necas. "I feel like we kind of know our roles on the line. It's always important. We're building on each game and trying to find more and more chemistry. The puck's started going in a little bit and we've just got to keep it up."

Bednar expects the trio to keep getting better and better.

“We're starting to see flashes. Lehkonen helps out the line a little bit with the net presence as they move around and try to create some space and find some good looks in the offensive zone,” the coach said.

“Pretty quickly, I think they've found some solid chemistry. They're helping that along too with the conversations on and off the ice and on the bench and in practice days, so making sure they're on the same page.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.