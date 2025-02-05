Colorado Avalanche forward Miles Wood was given a double minor penalty and a game misconduct after spearing Linus Karlsson of the Vancouver Canucks in the third period of their game on Tuesday.

With the Avalanche trailing 2-0 and just over seven minutes remaining in the third period, Wood was tasked with slowing down Nils Hoglander on a breakaway try - which he did by taking a slashing penalty.

On his way to the penalty box after the play was whistled dead, Wood speared Karlsson in the midsection, causing the forward to go down and a fracas to break out in the middle of the ice.

In all, Wood was given two minor penalties and a game misconduct, while Colorado's Ross Colton and Vancouver's Tyler Myers were each given roughing penalties.

The double minor that accompanied the game misconduct marked the fourth and fifth penalties of the frustrating game for Wood - he was also whistled for fighting in the second frame, and picked up penalties earlier in the third for cross-checking and roughing against Elias Pettersson.

Vancouver went on to complete the 3-0 final with a goal on an empty net in the dying seconds.