The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Juuso Parssinen and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Ondrej Pavel and a 2027 third-round pick.

Pavel, 24, has two assists over 14 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles this season. The native of Czech Republic has two games of NHL experience, both coming with the Avs during the 2023-24 season.

Parssinen, 23, has two goals and three assists over 15 games with the Preds in 2024-25, his third season in the NHL. The Finnish native has tallied 16 goals and 26 assists over 104 career games with Predators since being selected by the franchise in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft.