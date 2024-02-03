The Colorado Avalanche placed goalie Ivan Prosvetov on waivers on Saturday.

Prosvetov, a 24-year-old native of Russia, has appeared in 11 games for the Avs this season, posting a 4-3-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.

The Avalanche claimed Prosvetov off waivers in October after spending his first three years in the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes organization.

Selected by the Coyotes in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Prosvetov has a 3.70 goals-against average over 24 career games with the Coyotes and Avalanche.