After playing the first seven games of the season, the Colorado Avalanche returned rookie centre Calum Ritchie to the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Ritchie, who was selected by the Avs with the 27th overall pick in 2023, scored one goal during his time in the NHL to start the 2024-25 campaign.

Ritchie scored 28 goals and 52 assists over 50 games with the Generals last season before adding eight goals and 22 assists over 21 playoff games as Oshawa made it to the OHL Finals where they were swept by the London Knights.

The native of Oakville, Ont., had 45 points in 65 games during his rookie OHL season in 2021-22, and followed up with 59 points in 59 games in 2022-23.

Considered by many as Stanley Cup contenders, the Avalanche have had a slow start to the season, posting a 3-4-0 record.