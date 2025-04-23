For the first time in three years, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog could be in the lineup for an NHL game on Wednesday night.

During an appearance on Denver's Altitude Sports Radio on Wednesday, head coach Jared Bednar said "there's a good chance Gabe Landeskog will play tonight," in Game 3 of their opening round series against the Dallas Stars.

The last game Landeskog played in the NHL was Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final when the Avalanche captured their third league title in franchise history. Landeskog scored 11 goals and 11 assists over 20 games during that postseason run after netting 30 goals and 29 assists during the 2021-22 regular season.

The 32-year-old has missed the last three regular seasons and playoffs due to significant knee problems which required multiple surgeries.

Landeskog was activated off the injured reserve ahead of Monday's Game 2 and skated with the Avalanche during pregame warmups before being scratched.

Earlier this month, Landeskog returned to pro hockey via a two-game conditioning stint with the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles, recording a goal and an assist.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Landeskog has 248 goals and 323 assists over 738 career games in the NHL, all with the Avs. He's added 27 goals and 40 assists over 69 playoff games.

Colorado selected Landeskog with the second overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Landeskog is currently in the fourth season of an eight-year, $56 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $7 million.

With Avalanche and the Stars splitting the first two games, the series shifts to Colorado for Game 3.