New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe is not eligible to play Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes as he awaits a disciplinary hearing with NHL Player Safety, reports Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Walker adds Sunday's missed game would count toward any potential suspension levied by the league.

Rempe is having a hearing via Zoom on Sunday for boarding/elbowing Dallas Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen during Friday's matchup. Puck drop between the Rangers and Hurricanes is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

Rempe was ejected after drilling Heiskanen face-first into the boards from behind in the third period, drawing a five-minute major and a game misconduct. It was the fourth time in 22 career NHL games that Rempe had been tossed. He was previously suspended four games in March after elbowing New Jersey Devils defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler in the head.

Friday was Rempe's first NHL action in nearly a month. He played 12 shifts and logged 5:32 of ice time before his ejection. He has one goal and one assist in 22 career NHL games and also has three goals and five points in 18 AHL games this year.

The Rangers went on to win Friday's matchup with Dallas 3-1.