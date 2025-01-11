SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Barrett Hayton snapped home the go-ahead goal with 1:32 left to lift the Utah Hockey Club to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

Nick Schmaltz also scored for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka finished with 18 saves. Utah won at home for just the third time in 12 games.

Fabian Zetterlund had San Jose’s goal, his 12th of the season. Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves for the Sharks, who dropped their second consecutive game.

Zetterlund’s wrist shot 58 seconds in put San Jose on the board. Utah tied it at 6:57 of the second period on Schmaltz’s 30-foot snap shot.

Utah appeared poised to take its first lead at 3:22 of the third when Clayton Keller drilled a 50-foot snap shot. Keller’s goal was waved off following a replay challenge from the Sharks, after officials ruled Schmaltz interfered with Georgiev moments before the shot.

The score stayed tied until Hayton curled a long-distance drive past Georgiev late in the third.

Takeaways

Sharks: San Jose failed to score multiple goals in a road game for the first time in a month.

Utah: Good defense helped Utah stay within striking distance after giving up a first-minute goal.

Key moment

Hayton's eighth goal saved Utah from going to overtime with the Sharks for the second time this season.

Key stat

San Jose had only three shots on goal in the second period.

Up next

San Jose hosts the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Utah continues a seven-game homestand against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

