The Nashville Predators responded to a report Monday that goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has requested a trade from the team.

“We are aware of the report today and our expectation is for the player to report to training camp and compete for a job in September,” Predators general manager Barry Trotz said, per the Nashville Post.

ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported earlier in the day that Askarov had told the team he would not report to the AHL this season and had requested a trade.

Selected 11th overall in the 2020 draft, Askarov has been unable to secure a full-time role with the Predators so far in his career. The team signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood to a two-year, $3 million deal in free agency this summer, leaving him in line to back up star netminder Juuse Saros.

Askarov went 30-13-1 with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals last season, posting a .911 save percentage and a 2.39 goals-against average. He appeared in two games for Nashville, going 1-0-0 with a .943 save percentage and 1.47 GAA on the 34 shots he faced.

The 22-year-old is signed through the upcoming season at a cap hit of $925,000 and is scheduled for restricted free agency next July. The Predators locked in Saros as their starter for years to come last month, signing the 29-year-old to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $7.74 million.

The Predators have focused on winning now this off-season, landing free agents Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei as the team looks to take another step forward after returning to the playoffs this year after an eight-year postseason streak came to an end in 2023.