Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar was at a loss Thursday to explain how Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn went unpenalized for a high hit on Avs defenceman Devon Toews.

Early in the second period of Dallas' 5-3 win in Game 2, Benn skated around the Avalanche net and leveled Toews, who had his head down as he attempted to play the puck along the boards. The 34-year-old forward was initially called for a major penalty, but after a review, the referees elected to call no penalty on the play.

"Toews is fine. I don't know. It's a physical game. It's a physical player. I don't know. I don't know what to say," Bednar said post-game. "I mean, does he catch a piece of his shoulder? Yeah, I guess you could argue that. But the target is high and it's at his head and he makes contact with the head. And I've seen many times guys get called for the head shot and penalty with a lot less than that, but I guess they didn't think so.

"This time of the year, you get to play through some of that stuff. But for me, I don't know. It just makes me wonder again, what are the rules that I know and don't know and will never probably figure out. But it is what it is. You got to play through it. I'm glad he's okay.

"It's a physical game this time of year, but I just can't understand how that was not a penalty, even if it isn't a five."

Benn finished with an assists in 16:31 of ice time in the win Thursday to equal the second-round series at 1-1. He has two goals and six points in nine playoff games after posting 21 goals and 60 points in 82 games during the regular season.

“Benner’s been outstanding in this playoff,” Stars head coach Peter DeBoer said. “I thought against Vegas, he did it, and he did it smart. He did it at the right time. He did it clean.

"His presence physically is having an impact for us in this playoffs in a real positive way.”

Toews, 30, finished with 21:03 of ice time in Game 2. He has one goal and five points in seven playoff games after posting 12 goals and 50 points 82 games this season.

Game 3 will take place Saturday as the series shifts to Colorado.