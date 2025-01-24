The Belleville Senators, Ottawa's AHL affiliate, has signed veteran forward Sam Gagner to a professional tryout.

Gagner, 35, last played in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers in the 2023-24 season, suiting up in 28 games and recording five goals and five assists.

Gagner was originally drafted sixth overall by the Oilers in the 2007 NHL Draft and has amassed 529 career points (197 goals, 332 assists) in 1,043 career games with the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Winnipeg Jets.

The London, Ont., native is expected to be in the Senators' lineup tonight as they host the Hershey Bears.