Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Jake McCabe, who missed Monday's win against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury, was back at practice on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has five assists in 23 games this season.

Forwards Max Pacioretty and Max Domi were both a practice for a second consecutive day wearing grey "extras" jerseys. Both players have been out with lower-body injuries. Head coach Craig Berube said they are getting "close," but will not play against the visiting Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

Pacioretty, 36, has two goals and four assists in 13 games this year.

Domi, 29, has six assists in 19 games.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN

F

Knies - Matthews - Nylander

Holmberg - Tavares - Marner

Robertson - Minten - Lorentz

Grebenkin - Dewar - Reaves

A. Nylander, Domi, Pacioretty

D

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Ekman-Larsson

Benoit - Myers

Rifai-Timmins

G

Stolarz

Woll

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets placed forward Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 29.

The team recalled forward Brad Lambert from the AHL's Manitoba Moose to fill Ehlers roster spot.

Ehlers logged just 6:23 of ice time on Nov. 29 against the Vegas Golden Knights due to a lower-body injury and has not played since.

The 28-year-old winger has nine goals and 25 points in 24 games this season.

Projected Lines vs. Blues, John Lu, TSN

F

Connor - Namestnikov- Scheifele

Perfetti - Lambert - Vilardi

Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Iafallo

Gustafsson

D

Morrissey - DeMelo

Fleury - Pionk

Stanley - Heinola

Coghlan - Miller

G

Hellebuyck

Comrie

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Patrik Laine skated with the Habs on Tuesday morning ahead of their game against the visiting New York Islanders later in the day.

Laine was on a line with Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky during the morning skate and will make his debut with club on Tuesday.

Laine was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets in August, but hasn't played a single game this season due to a knee injury suffered during the preseason.

Selected second overall in 2016 by the Winnipeg Jets, the 26-year-old native of Finland scored six goals and three assists in just 18 games with the Jackets last season. Laine has tallied 204 goals and 184 assists in 480 career games with the Jets and Blue Jackets.

Defenceman Donovan Sebrango has been loaned to the Belleville Bulls of the American Hockey League while defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo has been recalled to the NHL's Senators.

Matinpalo, 26, has four games of NHL experience, all coming last season with the Senators.

In the AHL, Matinpalo has tallied two goals and four assists over 17 games this season.

Defenceman William Lagesson has been recalled from the AHL's Grand Rapid Griffins.

The 28-year-old Swede has yet to play in the NHL this season, but has recorded two goals and three assists over 13 games in the minors.

Lagesson has tallied 11 assists in 100 career games in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks.

In other news, veteran forward Patrick Kane was placed on the injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 23, with an injury.

The 36-year-old American has three goals and seven assists over 20 games in 2024-25, his 18th season in the NHL.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild placed defenceman Jonas Brodin and forward Jakub Lauko on injured reserve and forward Mats Zucccarello on long-term injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

General manager Bill Guerin announced that forward Liam Ohgren and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt have been recalled from the AHL's Iowa Wild.

Brodin, 31, has not played since Nov. 25 due to an upper-body injury, He has two goals and eight points in 19 games this season. Lauko, 24, also last played on Nov. 25 against the Winnipeg Jets due to a lower-body injury. He has tallied two goals and four points in 21 games this season.

Zuccarello, 37, underwent surgery for a lower-body injury he sustained on Nov. 14 against the Montreal Canadiens. He has six goals and 14 points in 16 games this season.

Ohgren has not recorded a point in eight games with the Wild this season. He has five goals and one assist in eight games with Iowa.

Wallstedt has a 3-6-1 record with a 4.34 goals-against average and .860 save percentage in 10 games with Iowa this season.