Incoming owner Michael Andlauer is set to officially take over the Ottawa Senators as early as next week, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday.

The updated comes after the league's executive committee approved the sale on August 26, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Gary Bettman says the Ottawa Senators’ sale could close as early as next week. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 8, 2023

A group led by the Toronto billionaire won the bidding war for the franchise in June, purchasing the Senators for just under $1 billion reportedly.

Andlauer must sell his 10 per cent share in the Canadiens as part of taking over the Senators, though the stake will be placed in a trust if not sold by the takeover date, Garrioch reports.

The founder of Andlauer Healthcare Group, Andlauer is also the owner of the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs.

There were four bids submitted for the Senators prior to the May 15 deadline, with Andlauer’s bid beating out the celebrity-filled bid from Neko Sparks, among others.

Anna and Olivia Melnyk – daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk – took over the franchise after the Senators' owner passed away in March, 2022. The team was put up for sale last November.