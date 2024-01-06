With star rookie Connor Bedard sidelined with a broken jaw, the Chicago Blackhawks acquired veteran forward Rem Pitlick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2026.

Chicago placed the 18-year-old Bedard on the injured reserve on Saturday after he suffered a broken jaw during Friday's loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Bedard has 15 goals and 18 assists over 39 games with the Blackhawks this season, his first in the NHL.

Veteran forward Nick Foligno also went on the injured reserve with a fractured finger.

The 26-year-old Pitlick hasn't played in the NHL this season, but has tallied eight goals and 16 assists over 32 games in the American Hockey League with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Pitlick last played in the NHL during the 2022-23 season, recording six goals and nine assists over 46 games with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Ottawa native has 21 goals and 33 assists over 123 career games with the Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild and Habs.

Pitlick was selected in the third-round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Predators.