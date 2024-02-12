Chicago Blackhawks star rookie Connor Bedard could be close to returning to the lineup after missing over a month with a fractured jaw.

Bedard suffered the injury on Jan. 5 and was expected to miss six-eight weeks.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said on Monday that Bedard could be ready to play next week as Feb. 19 will mark six weeks post surgery.

“I think they just thought everything was on course, so I think maybe later in the week or early next week is probably when they’re targeting for hopefully the last one,” he said. “They just said it was useless to take another image with radiation. Everything was on pace and looks to be on the same timeline that they thought.”

Bedard has been skating with a full-face shield since Jan. 15 and started participating in non-contact drills last week.

The 18-year-old, selected first overall by the Blackhawks last summer, leads all rookies with 15 goals and 18 assists over 39 games this season.