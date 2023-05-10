The Chicago Blackhawks have signed goaltender Arvid Soderblom to a two-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $962,500.

Soderblom, 23, is coming off the two-year, $1.85 million contract he signed in May of 2021 and was set to become a restricted free agent this summer.

The Goteborg, Sweden, native went to 2-10-2 with a 3.45 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 2022-23.