Legendary Hall of Fame defenceman Chris Chelios will have his No. 7 retired by the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 25 against the visiting Detroit Red Wings, the team announced on Thursday.

Immortality for Chicago's own pic.twitter.com/pPc2o6Z5st — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 8, 2023

The 61-year-old native of Chicago played nine seasons for the Blackhawks after being acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in 1990.

Over 664 career games in Chicago, Chelios netted 92 goals with 395 assists and won two of his three career Norris Trophies in 1993 and 1996 in addition to being named to five All-Star teams.

Selected 40th overall by the Habs in the 1981 NHL Draft, Chelios won three Stanley Cup in his career, including in 1986 with the Canadiens and two with the Red Wings in 2002 and 2008.

Chelios scored 185 goals and 763 assists over 1,651 career games with the Blackhawks, Canadiens, Red Wings and Atlanta Thrashers.

Chelios, who served as the 'Hawks captain from 1995-1999, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.