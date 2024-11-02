CALGARY — Blake Coleman scored twice as the Calgary Flames snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday with a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

The other goal for Calgary (6-4-1) came from Jonathan Huberdeau, who scored just 28 seconds after Coleman had broken a scoreless tie at 14:26 of the third period.

New Jersey (7-5-2), which had put up 12 goals in winning its previous two games, was shut out for the first time this season.

Dan Vladar made 22 saves for his third career shutout. His best stop came off Jack Hughes on a second period breakaway.

Facing his former team, Jacob Markstrom had 29 stops for the Devils.

Markstrom and Vladar were goaltending partners for three years in Calgary before the Flames traded Markstrom to New Jersey last off-season.

Takeaways

Devils: New Jersey lost six-foot-four left-winger Nathan Bastian (jaw) late in the first period. He did not return after he instigated a fight with five-foot-nine left-winger Ryan Lomberg, who landed a barrage of left hands to Bastian's chin in a one-sided fight that came after Bastian took issue with Lomberg's heavy hit on Paul Cotter along the sideboards.

Flames: Calgary's offence continues to struggle. After scoring 24 goals through the first six games, the Flames have been held to just nine over their last five games.

Key moment

Scoreless through 54 minutes, the winning goal came when defenceman Kevin Bahl, who came to the Flames in the Markstrom trade, ripped a slapshot from the blue line that Coleman deflected in front.

Key stat

After starting the year 5-for-15 on the power play, the Flames have failed to score on their last 20 opportunities with the extra man, a stretch that goes back six full games and two additional periods.

Up next

Devils: Wrap up a three-game road trip on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Flames: Meet the Oilers at the Saddledome on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.