CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Blake Coleman scored twice, Dustin Wolf made 26 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Yegor Sharangovich and Kevin Rooney also scored for Calgary.

Olen Zellweger scored for Anaheim, which was eliminated from the playoff race with the loss. Ducks goalie John Gibson left after the second period because of a lower-body injury.

Flames forward Martin Pospisil collided with Gibson with 24 seconds left in the second. Pospisil was driving to the net and was hauled down by Anaheim’s Radko Gudas, who was penalized for holding.

Gibson finished the period, allowing three goals on 26 shots. Lukas Dostal made eight saves in the third.

Kadri got the Flames off to a fast start, scoring his team-leading 31st goal of the season 16 seconds in. Zellweger tied it at 8:01 of the first.

Coleman put Calgary back on top with 9:35 left in the second with a short-handed goal, and Rooney scored with 4:42 left in the period. Coleman added his 15th of the season on a power play at 1:17 of the third.

Takeaways

Ducks: Anaheim missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

Flames: Calgary moved within five points of Minnesota Wild for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Flames are 6-2-1 in their last nine.

Key moment

Halfway through the second period with the scored tied 1-1 and the Ducks on the power play, Coleman got his stick on a cross-ice pass at the blue line and, on the ensuing breakaway, fired a shot past Gibson for his first short-handed goal of the season.

Key stat

Wolf improved to 25-16-6 in his rookie season.

Up next

Both teams play Saturday. The Ducks are at Vancouver, and the Flames host Vegas.

