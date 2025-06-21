SCOREBOARD

Blake Fiddler - Defence

Team: Edmonton (WHL)
Hometown: Nashville, TN
Nationality: USA
HT: 6-4  WT: 209   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 21  Final: 28
NHL Ranking Final: 26 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2024-25 GP G PTS PIM
Edmonton 64 10 33 36
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Competitive, hard, territorial defender. Takes away space and makes you earn every inch of ice. Plays with intensity and will take the initiative everywhere. Not a player who sits back and hopes to win."

Projection: Second Pair Defensive D
Comparable: Josh Manson

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
3/5 4/5 5/5 4/5 2/5
 

 

