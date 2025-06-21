Blake Fiddler - Defence

Team: Edmonton (WHL)

Hometown: Nashville, TN

Nationality: USA

HT: 6-4 WT: 209 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 21 Final: 28

NHL Ranking Final: 26 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2024-25 GP G PTS PIM Edmonton 64 10 33 36

Craig Button's Analysis

"Competitive, hard, territorial defender. Takes away space and makes you earn every inch of ice. Plays with intensity and will take the initiative everywhere. Not a player who sits back and hopes to win."

Projection: Second Pair Defensive D

Comparable: Josh Manson