Blake Fiddler - Defence
Published
Team: Edmonton (WHL)
Hometown: Nashville, TN
Nationality: USA
HT: 6-4 WT: 209 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 21 Final: 28
NHL Ranking Final: 26 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2024-25
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Edmonton
|64
|10
|33
|36
Craig Button's Analysis
"Competitive, hard, territorial defender. Takes away space and makes you earn every inch of ice. Plays with intensity and will take the initiative everywhere. Not a player who sits back and hopes to win."
Projection: Second Pair Defensive D
Comparable: Josh Manson
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|3/5
|4/5
|5/5
|4/5
|2/5