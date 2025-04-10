The Calgary Flames are running out of time in their playoff push after falling 4-3 in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Calgary entered Wednesday's action four points back of the Minnesota Wild for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference and six points behind the St. Louis Blues for the first wild-card spot.

The Flames had a 3-1 lead over the Ducks with less than five minutes remaining in the in the third period before Frank Vatrano and Cutter Gauthier scored two goals in eight seconds to tie the game for the Ducks.

Gauthier continued his hero moment by beating Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf 1:11 into overtime to steal a win from the Flames.

"Everything was good [and] that's when leadership and everybody has to step up and shut that game down," said Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar after the game. "Unfortunately, it's going to cost us big time."

Calgary now sits five points behind both the Wild and Blues with four games remaining in the schedule and have two games in hand over the Blues and one over the Wild.

The Flames caught a break on Wednesday with the Blues falling 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers but the Wild were able to hang on for an exciting 8-7 overtime victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Wednesday's results only enhances the importance of Friday's head-to-head matchup with the Wild in a game that could decide their season.

"We should be disappointed," said Flames head coach Ryan Huska after the game. "It's 3-1 and the game should be over, but right now there is nothing we can do about it. All we can do is make sure we're ready to go for the next game at home against Minnesota."

Friday's date with the Wild begins the Flames' final homestand of the season that also sees them taking on the Sharks on Sunday and Vegas Golden Knights on April 15. They finish the season on the road against the Los Angeles Kings on April 17.