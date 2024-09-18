Blue Jackets 'active' on trade market amid search for forward help

The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking for forward help ahead of the season and are willing to turn to the trade market to get it, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

The Blue Jackets added to their roster last week by signing veteran winger James van Riemsdyk to a one-year, $900,000 contract, but they're not content in stopping there.

"After that signing, Don Waddell, the Blue Jackets general manager said he still wants to get at least one more forward in house," Johnston said on Insider Trading. "The sense is that the Blue Jackets are willing to be creative in how they do that. I don’t think it will necessarily come in the form of another UFA. They’ll look at PTOs, they’ll look at the waiver wire.

"I think they’re also being pretty active on the trade market, trying to see if maybe there’s some situations around the league, maybe some younger players that could become available from other teams as they work through their own roster issues, trying to get cap compliant by opening night. But the sense is the Blue Jackets will be patient here, and they may end up getting this forward by trade, versus the traditional route in just signing one."

The Blue Jackets have an NHL-high $24.8 million in cap space, per PuckPedia with 23 players on their roster. The team is without their second-round pick in both the 2025 and 2026 drafts, but own all of their own first-round picks moving forward.