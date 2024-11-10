The Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed defenceman Dante Fabbro off waivers from the Nashville Predators.

The 26-year-old Fabbro has spent his entire seven year NHL career in Nashville after the Preds selected him 17th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Fabbro hasn't recorded a point in six games this season and has tallied 16 goals and 56 assists over 315 career games. He has one assist over 17 playoff games.

Fabbro is signed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

A native of Coquitlam, B.C., Fabbro has represented Canada at numerous international tournaments, highlighted by winning golf at the 2018 World Junior Championship and silver at the 2019 World Hockey Championship.

The Blue Jackets sit second last in the Metropolitan Division with a 5-6-2 record through 13 games. They have lost four in a row.