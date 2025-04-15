Blue Jackets draw closer to Habs with shutout win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jet Greaves made 29 saves for his second shutout in his past three games, Dante Fabbro, Kent Johnson and Adam Fantilli each scored a goal and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Greaves continued to backstop the Blue Jackets to their fifth straight win and an unexpected late-season push for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Fabbro broke a scoreless tie with a one-timer from the top of the right circle, 2:32 into the second period.

Johnson scored his 24th goal of the season on the power play later in the second period and Fantilli scored his fifth goal in the past three games in the third period for his first career 30-goal season.

Zach Werenski and Sean Monahan each had a pair of assists for the Blue Jackets. With those assists, Werenski reached 80 points in a season for the first time in his career.

Sam Ersson made 31 saves for the Flyers.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus kept its playoff hopes alive. In order to qualify, the Blue Jackets need to win their final game in regulation and have Montreal lose its final game in regulation.

Flyers: Philadelphia was shut out for the eighth time this season.

Key moment

An interference penalty on Flyers defenseman Emil Andrae late in the second period led to Johnson's goal, providing Columbus with the breathing room it needed.

Key stat

Greaves has allowed three total goals in his last four starts — all wins. He was named the NHL's first star of the week last week and picked up where he left off. Greaves had appeared in only two games this season prior to his current run.

Up Next

The Blue Jackets host the New York Islanders in their regular-season finale on Thursday night.

Philadelphia wraps up its season on Thursday night in Buffalo.

