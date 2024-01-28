Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine will receive care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistant Program and will be unavailable to his team for an indefinite period, NHL Public Relations announced Sunday.

Under terms of the program, Laine will return to the Blue Jackets when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators, the league said.

The Blue Jackets also confirmed the announcement.

"Patrik has our complete support, and our sole concern is his well-being," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. "Out of respect for Patrik, we will have no further comment."

Laine, 25, last played on Dec. 14.

The Tampere, Finland, native has six goals and three assists in 18 games this season.

Laine was drafted second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016 and was traded to the Blue Jackets in January 2021.

Laine has registered 204 goals and 184 assists in 480 career regular-season games.