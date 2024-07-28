The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed restricted free agent forward Kirill Marchenko to a three-year, $11.55 million contract, the team announced on Sunday.

The deal features an average annual value of $3.85 million and runs through the 2026-27 season.

Marchenko, 24, has spent the first twos seasons of his NHL career in Columbus, recording 23 goals and 42 points over 78 games in 2023-24.

The 6-foot-3 winger is coming off his two-year, entry-level contract he signed with the Blue Jackets in May of 2022.

Drafted 49th overall by the Blue Jackets in 2018, Marchenko has 44 goals and 67 points in 137 career games.

The Barnaul, Russia native represented his country twice at the World Juniors, taking home a silver medal in 2020 and a bronze medal in 2019.