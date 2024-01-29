Columbus Blue Jackets rookie forward Adam Fantilli suffered a cut to his left leg during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Kraken, the team announced on Monday.

The third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft will miss the team's final game of their five-game road trip against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday and will "receive further evaluation" once the Blue Jackets return to Columbus.

INJURY UPDATE: #CBJ forward Adam Fantilli suffered a cut to his left leg from a skate blade in Sunday’s game at Seattle and will not play at St. Louis on Tuesday. He will receive further evaluation after the club returns to Columbus following the game vs. the Blues. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 29, 2024

Fantilli appeared to suffer the injury when hitting Kraken forward Jared McCann into the boards. After making the hit, Fantilli hobbled off the ice and into the dressing room.

The 19-year-old Canadian has 12 goals and 15 assists over 48 games with the Blue Jackets this season.

Columbus lost the game 4-2 to fall to 15-24-10 on the season and sit in last place in the Metropolitan Division.