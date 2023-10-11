The Columbus Blue Jackets signed forward Justin Danforth to a one-year, $1.1 million contract extension on Wednesday, keeping him with the franchise through the 2024-25 season.

The 30-year-old from Oshawa, Ont., scored two goals and an assist over six games with the Blue Jackets in 2022-23, his second season with the franchise.

Following a four-year collegiate career at Sacred Heart University, the undrafted Danforth spent time in the ECHL, American Hockey League, Finland and Russia from 2016 to 2021. He signed his first NHL contract with the Blue Jackets in May of 2021.

Over 45 games during his rookie NHL campaign in 2021-22, Danforth tallied 10 goals and four assists over 45 games.