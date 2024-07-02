The St. Louis Blues acquired winger Mathieu Joseph and a 2025 third-round pick from the Ottawa Senators and picked up centre Radek Faksa from the Dallas Stars in a pair of trades on Tuesday.

St. Louis is sending future considerations to Ottawa and Dallas in both deals.

Joseph, 27, was involved in rumours at the beginning of this season as the Senators found themselves up against the salary cap but ultimately stayed put. He finished the year with 11 goals and 35 points in 72 games.

The native of Laval, Que., has 55 goals and 80 assists over 360 career games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Senators.

Acquired from the Lightning at the 2022 trade deadline, he remains signed through the 2025-26 season at a cap hit of $2.95 million.

Faksa Joining Blues

The 30-year-old Faksa has spent his entire nine year career with the Stars after the franchise selected him 13th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Faksa netted seven goals and added 12 assists over 74 games in 2023-24, adding a single goal over eight playoff games this season. Faksa missed a portion of Dallas' run to the Western Conference Final with an undisclosed injury, but scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Over 638 career games in Dallas, Faksa has scored 89 goals and 111 assists. He also owns nine goals and 11 assists over 79 postseason games.

The native of Czech Republic is entering the final season of a five-year, $16.25 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $3.25 million.