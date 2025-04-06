The NHL's best team will clash with the league's hottest team Monday night.

The Winnipeg Jets will host the St. Louis Blues, who will attempt to keep their 12-game win streak going against their toughest opponent yet.

The Jets also appear to have circled the game on their calendar.

“We have a big game coming up on Monday,” forward Mark Scheifele said after Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club, per the Winnipeg Sun. “We’ve got to come out and play a hard 60 minutes and then go from there.”

“They’re hot right now,” winger Cole Perfetti added. “They’re playing well, getting some good goaltending and they’re scoring a lot of goals. Things are going right for their group. They’re a good team, we know what they’re all about.”

Winnipeg is 52-21-4 overall with a 16-7-0 record in Central Division games. The Jets have given up 180 goals while scoring 261 for a +81 scoring differential.

St. Louis has a 13-9-2 record in Central Division games and a 43-28-7 record overall. The Blues have a +17 scoring differential, with 237 total goals scored and 220 allowed.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Jets won the previous meeting 4-3 in a shootout. Gabriel Vilardi scored two goals in the win.

The Blues win streak dates back to March 15 and the team is coming off a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

“They have been playing good hockey,” Scheifele said. “They have a lot of good players making some good plays. They’ve been a fun team to watch, and hopefully we can slow them down.”

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 38 goals and 53 assists for the Jets. Cole Perfetti has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 21 goals and 54 assists for the Blues. Zachary Bolduc has scored six goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Blues: 10-0-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Blues: None listed.