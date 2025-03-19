VANCOUVER - Brock Boeser scored twice and notched an assist as the Vancouver Canucks handed the league-leading Winnipeg Jets a 6-2 drubbing on Tuesday.

Pius Suter added two goals, including one into an empty net with four seconds left on the clock, while Nils Hoglander scored and had a helper for the Canucks (32-25-11).

Drew O'Connor also found the back of the net, Quinn Hughes contributed two assists, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced.

The Jets (47-18-4) got goals from Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo as their three-game win streak came to an end.

Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves for Winnipeg.

The result kept Vancouver clinging to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, with the St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Utah Hockey Club all close behind.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Boeser's first goal of the night snapped a 12-game scoring drought. The right-winger admitted Tuesday morning that he hadn't been playing well lately, and said in order to get his offence back, he needed to shoot more and have a more positive attitude. Boeser now has 20 goals on the campaign.

Jets: The team's hallmark stingy defence faltered against the Canucks. Winnipeg came in as the stingiest in the league, allowing an average of 2.28 goals per game and just 156 in total. Tuesday's contest marked the 16th time the Jets have given up three or more goals this season.

KEY MOMENT

The Canucks closed out the first period with a big goal. Boeser collected a pass from Elias Pettersson and quickly dished off to Hoglander at the top of the crease. The Swedish winger directed the puck up and in over Hellebuyck to make it 3-2 with three seconds left in the frame.

KEY STAT

Vancouver's special teams were key, with the Canucks scoring on their lone power play and killing off both penalties.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Open a six-game road trip on Thursday against the St. Louis Blues.

Jets: Visit the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.