While there may be trade interest in Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, the team's captain is making it clear he has no interest in being moved.

Jenner told Aaron Portzline of The Athletic he wants to be part of the rebuild in Columbus and help guide the team back to the postseason in the future.

“I want our group to become a successful team, to make the playoffs and be relevant, get ourselves back on the map as a team,” Jenner said. “I know we have it in here, and we’re going through the process right now.

“I want to be a part of that and what we can become on the other side. We have a lot of work to be done. We have a long way to go, I know that, but we can get there. And I want to be part of that.”

Jenner, who was named team captain 2021, was named to his first All-Star Game this season. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported last month that "a number of teams" were interested in the veteran centre, but called it highly unlikely the Blue Jackets would trade their captain.

The 30-year-old, who missed time earlier this season with a broken jaw, has 15 goals and 20 points in 36 games. He carries a cap hit of $3.75 million through the 2025-26 season.

Selected 37th overall by Columbus in the 2011 draft, Jenner said he'd like to be a career Blue Jacket.

“It’s really cool to be in one spot for your whole career,” Jenner said. “And it’s really rare.

“I’m just really fortunate to be here this long, to be part of this organization, to play in this city for these fans. That’s how I look at it.”

Jenner has 185 goals and 349 points with the Blue Jackets and owns the franchise record with 693 games played for the team.

Columbus is on track to miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season, currently sitting last in the Eastern Conference with a 16-25-10 record.