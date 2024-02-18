SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Boone Jenner scored with 12.9 seconds left and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Saturday night.

With time running down in the third period, Jenner took a pass at center ice and broke in alone on net, shielding off Sharks defenseman Jan Ruuta and beating goaltender Kappo Kahkonen for the winning goal.

The game featured a pair of last-place teams — the Sharks in the Pacific Division and the Blue Jackets in the Metropolitan Division. Columbus had lost four of five, while the Sharks were 5-2-1 in their previous eight games.

Zach Werenski, Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov also scored for Columbus.

Anthony Duclair had two goals for San Jose, and Fabian Zetterlund netted his team-leading 15th of the season to tie it 3-all heading into the third period.

Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves.

Columbus scored twice in 70 seconds late in the first to take a 2-1 lead after one. The Blue Jackets tied it on Werenski’s first goal in 39 games, a wrist shot with Jack Roslovic screening Kahkonen in front of the net. Marchenko then fired a hard wrist shot past the glove of Kahkonen to give Columbus its first lead.

Duclair scored a pair of breakaway goals. In the first period, he took advantage of a turnover at center ice by Sean Kuraly, speeding in on net and beating Merzlikins through the legs. Then in the second, Duclair provided a response 19 seconds after Voronkov gave the Blue Jackets a 3-1 lead seven minutes into the period. This time, Duclair beat Merzlikins with a forehand deke.

Columbus played its first game since firing general manager Jarmo Kakelainen after 11 seasons on the job.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Sharks: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL