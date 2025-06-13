The Boston Bruins have acquired defenceman Victor Soderstrom from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenceman Ryan Mast and a 2025 seventh-round selection on Friday.

Soderstrom, 24, spent the 2024-25 season in Sweden with Brynas IF, where he scored nine goals with 37 points in 49 games. He won the Salming Trophy as SHL Defenceman of the Year.

He was originally acquired by Chicago on March 7, along with forward Aku Raty and defenceman Shea Weber, from Utah in exchange for Chicago’s own 2026 fifth-round pick.

The 11th overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in 2019, Soderstrom has appeared in 53 NHL games, scoring one goal with 11 points.

Mast, 22, was a sixth-round pick (181st overall) by Boston in 2021. He had five assists in 37 games with the AHL's Providence Bruins last season.