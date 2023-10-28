San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins legend Joe Thornton announced his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Saturday.

Thornton, 44, last played for the Florida Panthers in the 2021-22 campaign, recording five goals and 10 points in 34 games .

“Judging how many people keep asking me, I guess I have to tell you, I’m officially retiring from the NHL,” Thornton said through the Shark's account on X (formerly Twitter). “I thought you guys would figure it out sooner, but you kept asking so here I am retiring. I have so much love for the game of hockey and for countless number of people that helped this kid's dream become a reality. If you’re looking for me, you know where to find me. I’ll be at the rink.”

The 6-foot-4 centre is seventh all-time in assists (1,109), and 12th all-time in points (1,539) to go along with his 430 goals in his 1,714 career games split between the Bruins, Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Panthers.

Thornton won the Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, and named a first-team all-star during the 2005-06 season after recording 29 goals and 125 points in 81 games split between the Bruins and Sharks and was named a second-team all-star twice.

The St. Thomas, Ont. native led the Sharks to 13 playoff appearances, including three division titles, a Presidents' Trophy in 2008, and a 2016 Stanley Cup appearance during Thornton's 15-year run with the team.

He is all over the Sharks' record books with 251 goals (fourth), 804 assists (first), and 1,055 points (second), in 1,104 games played (third) with the franchise.

Thornton has a decorated international career while representing Canada that includes an Olympic gold medal (2010), two World Cups (2004, 2006), World Junior Championship gold medal (1997), and a World Championship silver medal (2005)